The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:

Friday

• A robbery was reported at 1:18 a.m. on Holmes Street. The caller reported that it was "the same subjects from the other night" attempting to rob Speedy Mart convenience store. He said he would not open his register.

• A theft was reported at 7:06 a.m. on Cline Street.

• A hit-and-run was reported at 7:39 a.m. on Colonial Trace.

• A vandalism was reported at 8:02 a.m. on Snow Hill Road.

• A theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. on Rosewood Lane.

• A robbery was reported at 11:21 a.m. on Shelby Street. The only information released by officials was that it happened at Frankfort High School.

• A drug offense was reported at 12:40 p.m. on River Bend Road.

• A vandalism was reported at 12:46 p.m. on Centennial Avenue.

• A missing person was reported at 1:01 p.m. on Colonial Trace.

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 1:47 p.m. on Holmes Street.

• A theft was reported at 3:05 p.m. on Harrodswood Road.

• A hit-and-run was reported at 3:16 p.m. on Versailles Road.

• An assault was reported at 4:03 p.m. on Rosewood Lane. No further information was provided by officials.

• A vandalism was reported at 4:13 p.m. on West Fourth Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 p.m. on Allnutt Drive. No injuries were reported.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 6:03 p.m. on Shelby Street. No injuries were reported.

Saturday

• A theft was reported at 1:12 a.m. on West Second Street.

• A structure fire was reported at 6:08 a.m. at a mobile home park on East Georgetown Road. The caller reported that "something blew up and there is a fire." The caller advised it shook the windows of the trailer. Fire crews advised there was a bonfire.

• A theft was reported at 9:22 a.m. on West Second Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. on Ann Street. No injuries were reported.

• A hit-and-run was reported at 11:19 a.m. Quachita Trail.

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 12:40 p.m. on Louisville Road.

• A vandalism was reported at 1:10 p.m. on Adair Street.

• A burglary was reported at 1:52 p.m. on Bethel Lane.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. on Versailles Road. No injuries were reported.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:07 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive. No injuries were reported.

• An armed and dangerous person was reported at 11:09 p.m. on Hickory Drive. The caller reported seeing a man with what appeared to be an AR-15 strapped to his back.

• A shoplifting was reported at 11:30 p.m. on East Main Street.

Sunday

• A missing person was reported at midnight on Jonathan Court.

• An assault was reported at 3:11 a.m. on Ridgeview Drive. The caller was "whispering and afraid to talk." Officers said both parties had injuries but nothing severe.

• A drug offense was reported at 4:01 a.m. on Landings Drive. The caller advised someone was getting high near her apartment.

• A vandalism was reported at 2:48 p.m. on University Drive. The caller reported that an ex-girlfriend keyed a car on Kentucky State University's campus near Kentucky Hall. The caller said it was caught on video.

• An armed and dangerous person was reported at 7:40 p.m. on Harmony Lodge. The caller reported that her son was walking on the street in the area and a male drove up and pointed "a small handgun" at her son.

• A burglary was reported at 10:36 p.m. on Leawood Drive. The caller reported that someone was trying to get in the home's back door.

