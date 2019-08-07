The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A burglary was reported at 3:20 a.m. on Ridgewood Lane. The caller reported that people were in an apartment “moving stuff in and out” and no one was supposed to be there. Police reported that they made no contact with anyone breaking in, but they did speak with a person who has lived there for nine years.
• A theft was reported at 6:33 a.m. on Williamsburg Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. on Versailles Road. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Excel Court.
• A theft was reported at 9:23 a.m. on Colonial Trace.
• An assault was reported at 10:15 a.m. on Thistlewood Drive. No further information was provided.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 2:07 p.m. on Chippewa Trail.
• A theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 2:12 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A theft was reported at 2:43 p.m. on Hanly Lane.
• A fire investigation was reported at 3:19 p.m. on Big Eddy Road. Officers reported it happened in the “Little Germany” area of Woodford County and was out of their jurisdiction.
• A structure fire was reported at 3:38 p.m. on Pinnacle Court. The caller reported a grease fire that was out within nine minutes.
• A theft was reported at 5:46 p.m. on Purebred Court.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported at 6:18 p.m. on Thomas Place. The caller reported that a person in a white Jeep was “shooting a BB gun at people” at an apartment complex.
• A theft was reported at 7:52 p.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 8:23 p.m. on Louisville Road. The caller reported a two-car crash and one person complaining of arm pain.
• A theft was reported at 9:03 p.m. on Georgetown Road.
• An intoxicated driver was reported at 10:37 p.m. on Sea Hero Drive. The caller reported what appeared to be an intoxicated driver at a gas station and asked that an officer say something to an employee of the gas station who sold the driver more alcohol.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 10:44 p.m. on McCann Lane.
• A fire investigation was reported at 10:52 p.m. on Louisville Road. The caller reported that a smoke detector was not working and wanted it checked. Officials advised the caller to contact the landlord.