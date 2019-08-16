blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 9:37 a.m. on Steadmantown Lane. No one was injured.

• A shoplifting was reported at 10:17 a.m. on John Davis Drive.

• A missing person was reported at 10:47 a.m. on West Second Street.

• A burglary was reported at 2:09 p.m. on Champion Court. The caller reported that she believed her tenants’ house had been broken into by their neighbors.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. on Redbud Lane. No one was injured.

• A drug offense was reported at 8:44 p.m. on West Second Street. The caller reported there were “about six males outside smoking marijuana and drinking.” The caller believed they were from the shelter.

• An assault was reported at 8:50 p.m. on Ashwood Court. The caller reported there was an “active fight” involving four people. When police arrived, the subjects told them they were not fighting.

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:59 p.m. on East Third Street.

• A theft was reported at 9:26 p.m. on River Bend Road.

• A missing person was reported at 9:41 p.m. on Sycamore Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription