The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 9:37 a.m. on Steadmantown Lane. No one was injured.
• A shoplifting was reported at 10:17 a.m. on John Davis Drive.
• A missing person was reported at 10:47 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A burglary was reported at 2:09 p.m. on Champion Court. The caller reported that she believed her tenants’ house had been broken into by their neighbors.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. on Redbud Lane. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported at 8:44 p.m. on West Second Street. The caller reported there were “about six males outside smoking marijuana and drinking.” The caller believed they were from the shelter.
• An assault was reported at 8:50 p.m. on Ashwood Court. The caller reported there was an “active fight” involving four people. When police arrived, the subjects told them they were not fighting.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:59 p.m. on East Third Street.
• A theft was reported at 9:26 p.m. on River Bend Road.
• A missing person was reported at 9:41 p.m. on Sycamore Drive.