The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A theft was reported at 1:52 a.m. on Ashmore Drive.
• A burglary was reported at 2:02 a.m. on Grama Drive. The caller said she could hear someone in her attic. She said she did not see them, but could hear them and thought they knew she was calling the police.
• A theft was reported at 2:33 a.m. on Harrodswood Road.
• A vandalism was reported at 7:24 a.m. on St. Clair Street.
• A drug offense was reported at 9:18 a.m. on Springhill Drive.
• A theft was reported at 11:24 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A theft was reported at 11:35 a.m. on Willowcrest Drive.
• A drug offense was reported at 12:15 p.m. on Pea Ridge Road.
• A theft was reported at 12:56 p.m. on Lewis Street.
• A theft was reported at 2:24 p.m. on Hanna Place.
• A drug offense was reported at 3:02 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 3:49 p.m. on East Georgetown Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 3:54 p.m. on East Main Street. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. on Hudson Hollow Road. No one was injured.
• A child abuse was reported at 6:18 p.m. on River Bend Road. The complainant went to the sheriff’s office to report a child abuse case. It was referred to social services workers.No further information was provided.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 7:29 p.m. on Stoneleigh Drive.
Saturday
• A hit-and-run was reported at 12:14 a.m. on East Main Street.
• A missing person was reported at 7:26 a.m. on East Main Street.
• An assault was reported at 10:09 a.m. on Holmes Street. The caller reported that a female jumped out of a white car and assaulted someone. The victim declined treatement by emergency responders and refused to cooperate with officers.
• A structure fire was reported at 11:22 a.m. on Sullivan Lane. The caller reported it “smells like a structure fire” and a lot of smoke was in the area. Officers found it was a controlled burn.
• Vandalism was reported at 11:34 a.m. on Cline Street.
• A theft was reported at 12:12 p.m. on Country Lane.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:25 p.m. on Country Lane.
• An assault was reported at 11:46 p.m. on Rouse Avenue. A male subject advised that his son beat him up last week and that he has since been receiving death threats from his son.
Sunday
• A burglary was reported at 1:20 a.m. on Rosewood Lane. The caller reported hearing someone at her door and found the screen had been tampered with.
• A theft was reported at 4:50 a.m. on Pebble Court.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 10:48 a.m. on McCann Lane.
• A report of shots fired was received at 11:16 a.m. on Sullivan Lane.
• An assault was reported at 2:33 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A structure fire was reported at 5:44 p.m. on Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported a structure fire at Harrods Concrete. However, only a few seconds later, the caller advised the fire had been put out.
• A report of shots fired was received at 6:59 p.m. on East Georgetown Road. The caller reported that several people were yelling at Capital Mobile Home Park before three to four gunshots rang out. One witness reported seeing someone attempt to shoot another person.
• An assault was reported at 8:45 p.m. on Landings Drive. The caller reported being able to hear a fight.
• A burglary was reported at 9:02 p.m. on Marlowe Court. The caller reported seeing someone go into a vacant apartment at Hickory Hills. The window looked bent and forced open.
• An assault was reported at 9:29 p.m. on Old Country Lane. The caller reported that a verbal domestic altercation had escalated to “her aunt beating up her brother” and “spitting on him and throwing stuff on him.”
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 9:45 p.m. on East Main Street. No one was injured.