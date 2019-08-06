The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:04 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Pinewood Avenue at 3:36 a.m. The female caller said someone threw a rock through the window trying to get in. However, she could not give a description of the person.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Myrtle Avenue at 7:48 a.m.
• A theft was reported on North Stoney Creek Road at 12:39 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Champion Court at 12:55 p.m. The caller reported that no one was home at the time, but “a lot of things were taken” and the back door was open and broken.
• A theft was reported on Twilight Trail at 1:43 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 1:44 p.m. No one was injured.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bittersweet Lane at 3:21 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 4:28 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on River Valley Road at 4:37 p.m. The caller said that someone attempted to get into the house and that the dead bolt on the door had been damaged.
• A shoplifting was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 4:56 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Lyons Drive at 6:51 p.m. The caller said someone was downstairs when the resident came home and was scared off.
• A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 8:16 p.m.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 8:20 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Butler Street at 8:53 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 9:37 p.m. The caller texted 911 stating that someone was inside the house where the caller was housesitting.
• A controlled burn was reported on North Stoney Creek Road at 9:49 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Juniper Drive at 11:36 p.m.