The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A theft was reported at 3:22 a.m. on Cline Street. The caller reported that two men went on the neighbor’s property and “stole a ladder” off a truck. The two left on foot.
• A theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. on Swigert Avenue. The caller's food stamps card had been taken.
• An assault was reported at 11:10 a.m. on Duncan Road. The caller reported being assaulted by a female. No further information was provided.
• A drug offense was reported at 11:21 a.m. to the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road. No further information was provided.
• A theft was reported at 12:38 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A missing person was reported at 1:06 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A theft was reported at 1:15 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A fire investigation was reported at 3:07 p.m. on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. The caller reported that an electric pole was on fire.
• A sexual offense was reported at 8:47 p.m. on North Scruggs Lane. The complainant would not explain exactly what was going on but had received a report of sexual abuse and wanted someone removed from the home.
• A drug offense was reported at 8:55 p.m. on Thistlewood Avenue. The caller reported that a parked truck was blaring music near Thistlewood Apartments. Two males inside were “smoking out of a pipe of some kind.”