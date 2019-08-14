The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A vandalism was reported at 3:41 a.m. on Marlowe Court.
• A vandalism was reported at 7:27 a.m. on Northwood Road.
• A burglary was reported at 12:21 p.m. on Bates Road. The caller reported that someone broke in and “destroyed the house.” However, nothing was missing. It appeared they had come in through the back entrance, officers reported.
• A theft was reported at 3:39 p.m. on River Bend Road.
• A structure fire was reported at 4:15 p.m. on Iron Drive. The caller reported that a deck was on fire, but no one was coming to the door when the caller knocked. Fire crews arrived to see some coming from the rear of the residence and had the fire out within eight minutes of receiving the call.
• Vandalism was reported at 5:07 p.m. on Entrada Drive.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 5:39 p.m. on East Third Street.
• A child abuse was reported at 7:20 p.m. at Prince Hall Village. The caller reported that a child who had just been returned by the father “has a bite mark on him.” No further information was provided about the incident. Kentucky State Police took over the investigation.
• A burglary was reported at 8:12 p.m. on Cline Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:13 p.m. on Woodgate Road.
• A drug offense was reported at 11:14 p.m. on Louisville Road. The caller reported that vehicles were “coming and going” from Juniper Hill Apartments to where the caller “found a needle” a few weeks ago.