The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A burglary was reported at 4:21 a.m. on Ashmore Drive. The caller reported hearing someone break into his vehicle, which was inside his garage.
• A theft was reported at 10:37 a.m. on Whitebridge Lane. The caller reported that “large amounts of money” were stolen from an unlocked car.
• A theft was reported at 10:55 a.m. on West Main Street.
• A theft was reported at 12:25 p.m. on River Bend Road.
• A theft was reported at 1:03 p.m. on Devils Hollow Access Road.
• A theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. on U.S. 127 South.
• A fraud was reported at 2:51 p.m. on Devils Hollow Access Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:08 p.m. on Dry Ridge Road. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 4:13 p.m. on East-West Connector Road.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 4:47 p.m. on Ridgeview Drive.
• A theft was reported at 5:52 p.m. on Wallace Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 6:19 p.m. on U.S. 127 South. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported at 8:14 p.m. on Jonathan Court.
• A theft was reported at 11:57 p.m. on Jones Lane.