The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• Vandalism was reported at 3:32 a.m. on Laffoon Drive.
• A fire investigation was reported at 4:45 a.m. on Wildwood Place. The caller reported that a transformer was sparking. When fire crews arrived, the transformer was no longer smoking. FPB was notified.
• A fraud was reported at 7:38 a.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A sexual offense was reported at 7:42 a.m. on Steele Street. The report was made Aug. 21 during an unrelated interview. No further information was released.
• A missing person was reported at 10:57 a.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. on Louisville Road. An employee of Capital Pawn reported a missing .38-caliber “snub nose” revolver.
• A vandalism was reported at 1:23 p.m. on Ridgewood Lane.
• A structure fire was reported at 3:54 p.m. on South University Drive. The Old Young Hall was evacuated due to a potential roof fire. Light smoke was visible in the area. Fire officials reported that a vent overheated, but everything was OK.
• A shoplifting was reported at 4:53 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A drug offense was reported at 5:03 p.m. on Centennial Drive. The caller reported that a group of individuals were “sitting close to a dumpster … smoking weed.”
• A burglary was reported at 5:49 p.m. on Kings Daughters Drive. The caller reported that someone stole a keyboard and speakers.