The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

• An assault was reported at 2:32 a.m. on Holmes Street. The caller reported that he “was beaten and his car stolen” at Speedy Mart convenience store. The caller said a younger male tried to get him to rob the gas station earlier, then assaulted him.

• A burglary was reported at 6:04 a.m. on Leawood Drive. The caller reported that a window was broken out of an apartment in Leawood Arms and it appeared someone had gone through the home.

• A hit-and-run was reported at 7:35 p.m. on Prince Hall Village.

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 10:46 a.m. on Powhatan Trail.

• A theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. on West Second Street.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. on Polo Lane. No one was injured.

• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 2:52 p.m. on Louisville Road.

• A sexual offense was reported at 4:56 p.m. on Imperial Avenue. No further information was provided.

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 5:53 p.m. on Schofield Lane.

• A fraud was reported at 5:54 p.m. on Rosewood Lane.

• A burglary was reported at 7:53 p.m. on Cline Street. The caller said it appeared someone had gone through the house but was unsure whether anything had been taken.

• A theft was reported at 8:53 p.m. on Compton Drive. The caller's cellphone had been stolen.

• A burglary was reported at 10:05 p.m. on Leawood Drive. The caller reported hearing someone tried to kick in a door and it woke her up.

• A theft was reported at 10:08 p.m. on East Main Street. The caller reported that two juveniles gave him a fake $50 for a pizza delivery.

• A fraud was reported at 10:20 p.m. on East Main Street.

• A burglary was reported at 10:48 p.m. on Winding Way Drive. The caller reported seeing a man break into a house across the street.

• A burglary was reported at 11:28 p.m. on West Second Street. A woman walked into the police department and told officers she was “at a stop sign and was robbed” on Steadmantown Lane by three males. They allegedly grabbed her wallet and fled.

