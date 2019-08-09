The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A report of shots fired was received at 4:24 a.m. on Thistlewood Avenue. The caller reported hearing what sounded like 10 gunshots.
• A drug offense was reported at 6:35 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. on East Main Street. No injuries were reported.
• A theft was reported at 7:43 a.m. on Champion Drive.
• A theft was reported at 9:08 a.m. on Paul Sawyier Drive. The caller reported that someone stole a tire off her vehicle.
• A report of shots fired was received at 9:16 a.m. on Ringo Avenue. The caller reported hearing what sounded like four gunshots in Forest Villa Apartments but was unsure what part of the apartment complex the shots came from.
• A sexual offense was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Steele Branch Road. The report of the assault originated form the Kentucky River Campground. No further information was provided.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 11:40 a.m. on Versailles Road. No injuries were reported.
• A burglary was reported at 11:55 a.m. on Landings Drive. The caller reported “squatters” on the property.
• A shoplifting was reported at 2:47 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 3:02 p.m. on Versailles Road.
• A drug offense was reported at 3:38 p.m. on Louisville Road. The caller reported that people were smoking marijuana in an apartment at Juniper Hill Apartments.
• A shoplifting was reported at 5:44 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A theft was reported at 7:08 p.m. on Hawkeegan Drive.
• Vandalism was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Owenton Road.