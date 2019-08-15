The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• An intoxicated person was reported on Harrodswood Road at 12:08 a.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Harrodswood Road at 1:20 a.m.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Harrodswood Road at 1:22 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Quachita Trail at 8:17 a.m. A juvenile allegedly disclosed physical abuse to interviewers with Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Ann Street at 8:56 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Owenton Road at 9:43 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Johnson Road at 10:37 a.m.
• A fraud was reported on West Second Street at 2:18 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Rosewood Lane at 2:41 p.m. A female caller reported that earlier in the day an unknown man on a city bus “grabbed her wrist as she walked by.”
• A theft was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 2:41 p.m.
• A trespassing was reported on West Second Street at 3:27 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Thomas Place at 4:38 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Mt. Zion Road at 5:27 p.m. The husband of a 38-year-old female with brown hair reported her missing since Tuesday morning. She was possibly wearing jeans and a T-shirt and traveling in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
• A controlled burn was reported on Harp Pike at 7:41 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:41 p.m. No one was injured.
• A shots fired complaint was reported on Holmes Street at 10:08 p.m. The caller reported hearing one shot coming from Rouse Avenue.