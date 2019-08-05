The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday:
• A structure fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. on Marlowe Court. The caller's oven caught on fire and black smoke was filling the apartment. Everyone evacuated the apartment.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 6:10 a.m. on Steadmantown Lane. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported at 6:45 a.m. to the police department on West Second Street. No further information was provided.
• A theft was reported at 7:03 a.m. on Compton Drive.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:33 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 9:03 a.m. on Athletic Drive.
• A theft was reported at 9:07 a.m. on Freedom Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. on Whispering Pine Drive. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 1:13 p.m. on West Second Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 1:17 p.m. on Compton Drive.
• A fraud was reported at 2:18 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:31 p.m. on Tamworth Lane. No one was injured.
• An assault was reported at 3:06 p.m. to the hospital on Kings Daughters Drive. A female alleged victim walked out and refused to file a criminal complaint for the second time. No further information was provided.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 3:07 p.m. on Brighton Park Boulevard. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 5:57 p.m. on Holmes Street.
• A burglary was reported at 9:33 p.m. on Fannin Court. The caller said that she believed someone tried to break into her apartment because there were “marks on the door.”
Saturday:
• A report of shots fired was received at 1:50 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. The caller reported hearing three to four shots fired but did not want to speak with an officer.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:03 a.m. on Leawood Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 a.m. on Leawood Drive. No one was injured.
• A vandalism was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Raintree Road.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 10:54 a.m. on West Broadway Street.
• A theft was reported at 11:55 a.m. on Holmes Street.
• A theft was reported at 1:28 p.m. on Corral Way.
• A fraud was reported at 2:42 p.m. on West Second Street.
Sunday:
• A shoplifting was reported at 4:43 a.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 9:30 a.m. on East Main Street.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 2:46 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:07 p.m. on Indian Gap Road. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:24 p.m. on Bridgeport-Benson Road. No one was injured.