The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• An assault was reported at 12:08 a.m. on Meagher Avenue. The caller reported that her daughter physically fought her. The juvenile was taken into custody of Fayette Juvenile Detention.
• A drug offense was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Bypass Plaza Drive. The caller reported that drug activity was happening at the moment and people were coming in and out of a residence who looked like “tweakers and dealers.”
• An assault was reported at 1:43 a.m. on Marlowe Court. The caller reported that he was “jumped after a drug deal” at Hickory Hills Apartments. The caller then hung up and would not answer dispatchers' return calls.
• An assault was reported at 2:56 a.m. on Pradero Drive. No further information was provided.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 6:22 a.m. on Interstate 64. The caller reported that a female involved in a wreck was bleeding from the mouth.
• A drug offense was reported at 6:24 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A vandalism was reported at 7:35 a.m. on Senate Drive.
• A vandalism was reported at 7:45 a.m. on Westland Drive.
• A vandalism was reported at 7:57 a.m. on Holmes Street.
• A theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. on Schenkelwood Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. on Collision Center Drive. No one was injured.
• An assault was reported at 2:53 p.m. on Versailles Road. The caller reported that a man bought “dope” from someone in a trailer park, then got mad and assaulted a woman.
• Vandalism was reported at 3:35 p.m. on South Lime Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:08 p.m. on Physicians Park.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 5 p.m. on Devils Hollow Road. The caller reported a vehicle hit a 11-year-old boy on a bicycle. The child was alert and conscious, but he had leg and side pain.
• A theft was reported at 5:58 p.m. on Bryant-Benson Road.
• A shoplifting was reported at 6:21 p.m. on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• An assault was reported at 8:19 p.m. on Lebanon Road. The caller reported being chased and assaulted by a man.
• Vandalism was reported at 9:23 p.m. on Harvieland Road.
• An assault was reported at 9:42 p.m. at the hospital on Kings Daughters Drive. The alleged victim was having tests done. No further information was provided.
• A burglary was reported at 11:24 p.m. on Freedom Drive. The caller reported that a neighbor had seen someone break into her home. Officers discovered it was unfounded.