blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:

• An assault was reported at 12:08 a.m. on Meagher Avenue. The caller reported that her daughter physically fought her. The juvenile was taken into custody of Fayette Juvenile Detention.

• A drug offense was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Bypass Plaza Drive. The caller reported that drug activity was happening at the moment and people were coming in and out of a residence who looked like “tweakers and dealers.”

• An assault was reported at 1:43 a.m. on Marlowe Court. The caller reported that he was “jumped after a drug deal” at Hickory Hills Apartments. The caller then hung up and would not answer dispatchers' return calls.

• An assault was reported at 2:56 a.m. on Pradero Drive. No further information was provided.

• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 6:22 a.m. on Interstate 64. The caller reported that a female involved in a wreck was bleeding from the mouth.

• A drug offense was reported at 6:24 a.m. on West Second Street.

• A vandalism was reported at 7:35 a.m. on Senate Drive.

• A vandalism was reported at 7:45 a.m. on Westland Drive.

• A vandalism was reported at 7:57 a.m. on Holmes Street.

• A theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. on Schenkelwood Drive.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. on Collision Center Drive. No one was injured.

• An assault was reported at 2:53 p.m. on Versailles Road. The caller reported that a man bought “dope” from someone in a trailer park, then got mad and assaulted a woman.

• Vandalism was reported at 3:35 p.m. on South Lime Street.

• A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:08 p.m. on Physicians Park.

• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 5 p.m. on Devils Hollow Road. The caller reported a vehicle hit a 11-year-old boy on a bicycle. The child was alert and conscious, but he had leg and side pain.

• A theft was reported at 5:58 p.m. on Bryant-Benson Road.

• A shoplifting was reported at 6:21 p.m. on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• An assault was reported at 8:19 p.m. on Lebanon Road. The caller reported being chased and assaulted by a man.

• Vandalism was reported at 9:23 p.m. on Harvieland Road.

• An assault was reported at 9:42 p.m. at the hospital on Kings Daughters Drive. The alleged victim was having tests done. No further information was provided.

• A burglary was reported at 11:24 p.m. on Freedom Drive. The caller reported that a neighbor had seen someone break into her home. Officers discovered it was unfounded.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription