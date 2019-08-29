blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

• A burglary was reported at 12:08 a.m. on Dewey Court. The caller reported that he thought he was being robbed. He told dispatch "they rob him all the time."

• A drug offense was reported at 3:29 a.m. on East Georgetown Road. The caller reported that the driver of a vehicle in Capital Mobile Home Park "gets out of his car, will flop around" and "looks like he's on meth." Officers arrived and arrested the man.

• An assault was reported at 10:46 a.m. on West Second Street. No further information was provided.

• A burglary was reported at 3:12 p.m. on Columbia Avenue. The caller reported that her grandson was trying to break into her home. She said he has a key because he used to live there but never gave it back, so she was using a chair to block the door. Officers arrived and arrested the man.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. on Dry Ridge Road. No one was injured.

• A burglary was reported at 4:32 p.m. on Union Ridge Road. The caller reported that a man had been breaking into units and selling the property.

• A drug offense was reported at 7 p.m. on Johnson Road. The caller was a worker for Farmdale Water District. He told officers while working on a busted water line that a crew member spotted "a marijuana plant in a field." The caller later called back and said its possibly a hemp plant with the KSU farm.

• A vandalism was reported at 7:26 p.m. on Birchwood Avenue.

• A vandalism was reported at 8:22 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.

• A missing person was reported at 9:29 p.m. on Holly Street.

• A drug offense was reported at 10:54 p.m. on Schenkel at Camp Pleasant. The call was for a "drug court check." No further information was provided.

