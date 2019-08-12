The following calls were received over the weekend by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday
- A report of shots fired was received at 4:10 a.m. on Signal Ridge Road. The caller reported hearing one gunshot from a few houses down the road.
- A theft was reported at 7:58 a.m. on Pawnee Trail.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. on Versailles Road. No one was injured.
- A theft was reported at 2:27 p.m. on West Second Street.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. on Holmes Street. No one was injured.
- A burglary was reported at 6:08 p.m. on Herman Smithers Road. The caller reported that he went through his house to find several items, including money, missing.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 7:26 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
- A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:39 p.m. on Bypass Plaza.
- A report of shots fired was received at 11:08 p.m. on Owenton Avenue. The caller reported that he heard a gunshot. One person was arrested by the end of the incident, but it's unclear whether the arrest was related to the reported gunshot.
Saturday
- A burglary was reported at 12:23 a.m. on Ann Street. The caller reported hearing someone breaking in the back door.
- A burglary was reported at 1:25 a.m. on Centennial Avenue.
- A drug offense was reported at 7:53 a.m. on Allnutt Drive. An anonymous caller reported that people at this house "use meth." No further information was provided.
- A drug offense was reported at 7:56 a.m. on Kings Daughters Drive. Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency room attendants found what they believed to be methamphetamine on a patient and wanted to report it.
- A drug offense was reported at 10:16 a.m. on Kings Daughters Drive.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 1:21 p.m. on Ann Street.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 1:32 p.m. on Tierra Linda Drive.
- An assault was reported at 2:14 p.m. on Thistlewood Avenue. The caller reported that her daughter poured bleach on her, then attacked her. The caller declined to press charges.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 5:31 p.m. on Old Lawrenceburg Road. No one was injured.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. on Desha Drive. No one was injured.
- A shoplifting was reported at 6:21 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8:04 p.m. on Leestown Road.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 9:09 p.m. on Valley Brook Drive. No on was injured.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 p.m. on Louisville Road. No one was injured.
Sunday
- An armed and dangerous person was reported at 1:26 a.m. on Murray Street. The caller reported that a person was running around the neighborhood with a gun. The caller hung up, but officers responded to find a dispute occurring in which a man's girlfriend had been hiding his guns from him.
- A theft was reported at 1:48 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
- A theft was reported at 1:51 p.m. on West Fourth Street. The caller reported that someone had stolen the battery out of a blue Toyota Yaris.
- A theft was reported at 1:54 p.m. on South University Drive. The caller reported that his video game system had been stolen while he was at church. However, officers arrived and located the game console.
- A report of shots fired was received at 3:13 p.m. on School House Road. The caller reported that a subject was shooting guns at the end of the street.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 6:47 p.m. on Cortez Court.
- A drug offense was reported at 7:31 p.m. on Steadmontown Lane. The caller reported that a drug deal was taking place at a Shell station. A "male handed female a bag of something" and the "caller said that they are doing this out in the open."
- A theft was reported at 9:07 p.m. on Holmes Street.
- A theft was reported at 9:27 p.m. on Tierra Linda Drive.