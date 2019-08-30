The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A burglary was reported at 12:25 a.m. on Dewey Court.
• A vandalism was reported at 1:11 a.m. on East Main Street. The caller reported that someone tried to break into her car. She said she woke up to the sound and saw two people running away from the car.
• A missing person was reported at 2 a.m. on Pinnacle Court.
• A theft was reported at 9:37 a.m. on Briarpatch Lane.
• A theft was reported at 11:32 a.m. on Arrowhead Court.
• A sexual offense was reported at 1:10 p.m. on North Scruggs Lane. No information was provided.
• A burglary was reported at 1:39 p.m. on American Way. The caller reported that someone “broke out” the home's back door.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Chenault Road. No one was injured.
• A shoplifting was reported at 4:45 p.m. on Leonardwood Drive.
• A hit-and-run was reported at 6:35 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A theft was reported at 8:19 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A theft was reported at 9:32 p.m. on East Main Street.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 9:39 p.m. on East Main Street. The caller reported an RV was fully engulfed in flames near Commonwealth Credit Union. Officers arrived and doused the flames. An investigation is ongoing as to the fire’s start.
• A drug offense was reported at 11:33 p.m. on Brawner Street. The caller reported that he believes his neighbor is a drug dealer. He said the neighbor “comes out late at night” and “several different cars will pull up.”