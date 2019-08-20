The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• Vandalism was reported at 7:19 a.m. on Edgewood Drive.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 10:17 a.m. on Leonardwood Drive. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported at 11:01 a.m. to the police department on West Second Street. The complainant met with officers in the lobby to report a theft of items from within their car while it was parked in front of the library.
• A fraud was reported at 11:29 a.m. on West Second Street.
• A fraud was reported at 12:36 p.m. on Indian Gap Road.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported at 12:51 p.m. on U.S. 127. The caller reported that a man had a gun at Days Inn. The subject was upset because he believed a housekeeper took his money. The caller said the man had not pointed the weapon at anybody.
• A stolen vehicle was reported at 3:05 p.m. on Versailles Road. A silver Nissan Sentra had not been returned to Hertz Rent-A-Car that was checked out on July 16.
• A drug offense was reported at 3:47 p.m. on Louisville Road.
• A robbery was reported at 4:12 p.m. on Louisville Road. The caller initially reported witnessing a robbery at Speedway convenience store. After a 20-minute hunt and then foot pursuit of the subject, officers discovered it was actually an attempted theft and no weapons were involved. The subject was arrested and the property was returned to the gas station.
• A burglary was reported at 4:35 p.m. on Leawood Drive.
• A theft was reported at 6:22 p.m. on Hallway Lane. The caller reported that clothing had been stolen from his vehicle.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 6:32 p.m. on Switzer Road.
• A missing person was reported at 7:35 p.m. on River Bend Road.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at 7:43 p.m. on Versailles Road.
• A burglary was reported at 9:45 p.m. on Holmes Street. The caller reported that a man without a shirt was breaking into an apartment under construction. He was taken into custody.