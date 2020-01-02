The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 30 through Jan. 1.
Monday
- A stolen vehicle was reported on KY 151 at 4:42 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Northgate Drive at 10:54 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 11:34 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Myrtle Avenue at 1:55 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Swigert Avenue at 2:33 p.m.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 3:48 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Louisville Road at 5:28 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Avenue at 10 p.m.
Tuesday
- A theft was reported on Owenton Road at 8:41 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 at 10:08 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 12:40 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:31 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Saratoga Drive at 5:44 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Ruffian Court at 7:33 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 7:41 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Centennial Avenue at 9:45 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on White Cliffs Lane at 10 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Saratoga Drive at 11 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Saratoga Drive at 11:12 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 11:29 p.m.
Wednesday
- Shots fired were reported on Marlowe Court at 12:01 a.m. Several rapid-fire gunshots were heard near Hickory Hills Apartments.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Harrodswood Road at 3:25 a.m. The caller reported hearing two shots fired and, when he looked out the window, he saw a man holding a gun.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 3:52 a.m. The caller reported being followed by someone with a taser.
- An assault was reported on East Georgetown Road at 8:47 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Clifty Drive at 9:46 a.m.
- Shots fired were reported on Hickory Drive at 11:53 a.m. The caller reported hearing two gunshots near the tennis courts at East Frankfort Park.
- A controlled burn was reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 12:53 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on North Lime Street at 12:55 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Schofield Lane at 4:09 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on St. Johns Road at 4:11 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Spruce Drive at 4:28 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Tracy Court at 5:59 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:27 p.m.
- A fire was reported on Flat Creek Road at 6:30 p.m. A carbon monoxide check was conducted.
- Shots fired were reported on Owenton Road at 6:56 p.m. The caller was unsure whether it was a gunshot or a transformer exploding.
- An assault was reported on River Bend Road at 7:18 p.m. The caller reported her son-in-law was assaulted and had a head injury.
- A controlled burn was reported on Cardwell Lane at 8:37 p.m.
- A fire investigation was reported on Owenton Avenue at 9:40 p.m. A person at Stivers Apartments complained about a group of people burning something.