The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 6:01 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near U.S. 127. An eastbound truck spun. 

• At 6:08 a.m., deputies, officers and EMS personnel responded to a possible injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 54-mile marker.

• At 6:15 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48.

• At 7:43 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a rape case.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village concerning someone who obtained a cell phone account using the caller’s information.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, after a person who stole a shirt and fled from the store.

• At 2:26 p.m., deputies took a report for a fraud complaint.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to Galbraith Road concerning an abuse complaint involving a juvenile.

• At 5:43 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning a fight between brothers armed with pocket knives.

• At 7:46 p.m., officers were called to Speedway, U.S. 127, for an abuse complaint.

• At 9:14 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after a known person broke into the caller’s apartment and sent her pictures from the apartment.

• At 10:55 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel were called to Peaks Mill Road concerning a person armed with a handgun.

