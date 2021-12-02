blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Duncan Road. A caller reported two male and one female juveniles stole “a handful of vapes” and left in a white SUV.

• At 4:25 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported she “thinks someone opened her back door while she was asleep” and that her cat got out. Nothing was missing.

• At 6:14 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 6:23 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Professional Court.

• At 8:25 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Rolling Acres Drive.

• At 9:18 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 12:36 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Imperial Avenue.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Maryland Avenue. A caller said she was sitting in her car in her driveway the day before and two men walked up and unlocked the door to her residence and went in the basement. The caller said she did not give them the key and didn’t know if anything was missing.

• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Steele Street.

• At 4:27 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was detained in the loss prevention office for shoplifting and was being argumentative.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near U.S. 127 South.

