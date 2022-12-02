The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 6:47 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 7 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hogan Drive.
• At 7:01 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane.
• At 8 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Twilight Trail near Old Harrodsburg Road.
• At 8:25 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:24 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridge Street.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported that two males carrying a safe asked him if he wanted it and said they had the combination but not the key. The caller said the males told him there was a stolen gun inside. He said they put the safe in a shopping cart at the corner of Compton Drive and Reilly Road and left.
• At 10:39 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to Evergreen Road after a 58-year-old female fell down.
• At 12:10 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Boone National Guard Center on Minuteman Parkway.
• At 12:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 2:38 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a structure fire at Pleasant View Methodist Church on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported that smoke was coming from the roof, but said he did not see flames. The church was locked and first responders had to gain entry and turn off the electricity. The fire was extinguished at 3:43 p.m.
• At 4:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:24 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Interstate 64.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Jett Boulevard.
• At 6:20 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Meadow Glen Drive. A caller reported a female, who lives in Lawrenceburg, took his PlayStation 4 and wouldn’t give it back.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:35 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Manley-Leestown Road.
• At 10:27 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on KY 151 near KY 151 Loop 1.
• At 11:28 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Marlowe Court.
