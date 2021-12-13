The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:25 a.m., officers took an assault report at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 8:51 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the Kentucky Retail Federation on Democrat Drive.
• At 11:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Todd Street near Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female in a gray hoodie stole a package off a doorstep and left in a white Chevy Cruze.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.
• At 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Oakmont Lane. A caller reported a front door was open.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft at Shell on Duncan Road. A caller reported a male wearing an orange sweatshirt was shoplifting. The caller said the male was detained by employees.
• At 7:05 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Tanglewood Drive. A caller reported it looked like someone had attempted to pry the front door open with a crowbar. The caller was uncertain if anything was stolen.
• At 8:04 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.
Saturday
• At 1:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court.
• At 9:30 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported a 1985 Chevy Blazer was upside down in Benson Creek and was uncertain if anyone was inside. At 11:45 a.m., authorities stated there was no one in the vehicle. The vehicle was extracted from the water at 12:22 p.m. and a missing person report was filed at 12:59 p.m. A search was conducted until 4:24 p.m. and resumed on Sunday at 9 a.m.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on St. Clair Street.
• At 12:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Starbucks on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a gray vehicle and a white vehicle. Airbags in both vehicles were deployed. Two patients complained of chest pain.
• At 1:07 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:05 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a rescue call at Memorial Baptist Church on Holmes Street. A caller reported two people were stuck in an elevator between the basement and level one. The caller said the elevator stopped working.
• At 4:19 p.m., officers took an assault report at Bluegrass Inn on Versailles Road. A caller reported a female was assaulted by a male and left at the motel. The caller said the male pushed her and twisted her arm trying to grab her phone.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a suspected shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:03 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:04 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:08 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 6:16 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Southworth Insurance on East Main Street. A caller reported a neighbor assaulted him with a chair. The caller said the chair struck him in the back and shoulder.
• At 6:56 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. Two females reportedly stole $30 worth of groceries.
• At 6:59 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a person in a silver Chevy Malibu was “driving around the apartment complex pointing a gun out the window and playing loud music.”
• At 8 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one person was detained in the loss prevention office for shoplifting.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Broadway.
• At 9:15 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lyons Drive.
• At 9:17 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female minor was detained in the loss prevention office for shoplifting.
Sunday
• At 1:09 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Three Bridges Pawn Shop on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported someone tried to break in through the back door.
• At 2:45 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road near Briarwood Lane.
• At 7:57 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Calvert Lane.
• At 8:01 a.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 8:23 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:46 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Starbucks on U.S. 127 South. One person was complaining of wrist pain.
• At 3:38 p.m., officers took an assault report at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported the lock on an apartment door had been picked and was unsure if anything was stolen.
• At 4:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:47 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:51 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a firearm was stolen a few weeks ago.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Seneca Trail near Papago Trail. A caller reported hearing two shots less than five minutes apart. Officers determined the noise came from an old Ford Mustang’s motor that a male in the area was working on.
• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Harrodswood Road.
• At 6:34 p.m., officers took a theft report at Pizza Inn on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male driving a white van left without paying.
• At 7:36 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hollyberry Road.
• At 8:58 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 9:49 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a male juvenile wearing a black T-shirt and pajama pants was missing. The child came home at 11:24 p.m.
