The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 8:53 a.m., deputies were called to Breckenridge Boulevard after the caller’s mailbox was knocked over.

• At 12:10 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, concerning a theft.

• At 12:31 p.m., officers were called to Creation Kingdom, C. Michael Davenport Boulevard, after someone broke into a bus.

• At 12:43 p.m., officers were called to Rolling Acres Drive for an animal complaint involving two dogs. The owner received a written warning.

• At 3:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Exmoor Drive concerning a possible brush fire.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a dog running loose.

• At 7:17 p.m., firefighters were called to Allnutt Drive for an investigation.

• At 9:13 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village concerning a person threatening the caller’s husband.

• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning an aggressive dog. 

