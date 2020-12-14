The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:26 a.m., officers took a report at the police station concerning an assault at the Capital Avenue Bridge.
• At 7 a.m., firefighters were called to Capital Avenue concerning a possible fire under the bridge. Firefighters found a small campfire and a burning tire.
• At 11:16 a.m., firefighters were called to Capital Avenue for a fire investigation.
• At 11:55 a.m., deputies were called to Calvert Lane concerning a theft from the caller’s account.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 at Hudson Hollow. A female patient had a facial injury.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft on University Drive.
• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive concerning a stolen firearm. The weapon was last seen in September.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to AutoZone, Versailles Road, after a man stolen an item and fled form the store.
• At 6:11 p.m., deputies were called to Shenandoah Drive concerning a theft of packages.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person stuffing items in a suitcase.
Saturday
• At 5:05 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the Waddy exit.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers were called to Tread Pro U-Haul, Louisville Road, after a person took a trailer without signing the paperwork.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into the caller’s camper.
• At 11 a.m., deputies were called to Green Wilson Road after a firearm was taken from a vehicle.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to a fight in progress on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Capital Plaza Hotel. Two men were reportedly assaulting a person in a vehicle. The victim was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with a bloody nose and a laceration to his cheek.
Sunday
• At 2:58 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 involving a vehicle on top of a tree.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers were called to First Care Urgent Care, Versailles Road, for a possible sexual abuse case. The family said they had already filed a report.
• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail after someone broke into a garage and took a debit card from a vehicle.
• At 1:49 p.m., deputies were called to McCann Lane after someone broke into a residence.
• At 2:26 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail for a fraud complaint.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers were called to Champion Court after someone got into the caller’s vehicle and took money and Air Pods.
• At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Hahn Drive concerning a burglary.
• At 5:05 p.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, concerning the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.
• At 5:20 p.m., deputies were called to Scruggs Lane after someone broke into a vehicle and took documents.
• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, concerning a burglary in progress.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to Urgent Care, Kings Daughters Drive, concerning stolen debit card information. The caller said her card was being used in Michigan.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Kings Daughters Drive, concerning an abuse case.
• At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a person trying to break into a neighbor’s residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.