The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 4:26 a.m., officers took a report at the police station concerning an assault at the Capital Avenue Bridge.

• At 7 a.m., firefighters were called to Capital Avenue concerning a possible fire under the bridge. Firefighters found a small campfire and a burning tire.

• At 11:16 a.m., firefighters were called to Capital Avenue for a fire investigation.

• At 11:55 a.m., deputies were called to Calvert Lane concerning a theft from the caller’s account.

• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 at Hudson Hollow. A female patient had a facial injury.

• At 3:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft on University Drive.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive concerning a stolen firearm. The weapon was last seen in September.

• At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to AutoZone, Versailles Road, after a man stolen an item and fled form the store.

• At 6:11 p.m., deputies were called to Shenandoah Drive concerning a theft of packages.

• At 8:52 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person stuffing items in a suitcase. 

Saturday

• At 5:05 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the Waddy exit. 

• At 8:14 a.m., officers were called to Tread Pro U-Haul, Louisville Road, after a person took a trailer without signing the paperwork.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into the caller’s camper.

• At 11 a.m., deputies were called to Green Wilson Road after a firearm was taken from a vehicle.

• At 2:36 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to a fight in progress on Wilkinson Boulevard near the Capital Plaza Hotel. Two men were reportedly assaulting a person in a vehicle. The victim was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with a bloody nose and a laceration to his cheek.

Sunday

• At 2:58 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 involving a vehicle on top of a tree. 

• At 11:33 a.m., officers were called to First Care Urgent Care, Versailles Road, for a possible sexual abuse case. The family said they had already filed a report.

• At 1:05 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail after someone broke into a garage and took a debit card from a vehicle.

• At 1:49 p.m., deputies were called to McCann Lane after someone broke into a residence.

• At 2:26 p.m., officers were called to Hiawatha Trail for a fraud complaint.

• At 3:35 p.m., officers were called to Champion Court after someone got into the caller’s vehicle and took money and Air Pods.

• At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Hahn Drive concerning a burglary.

• At 5:05 p.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, concerning the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

• At 5:20 p.m., deputies were called to Scruggs Lane after someone broke into a vehicle and took documents.

• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, Forest Hill Drive, concerning a burglary in progress. 

• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to Urgent Care, Kings Daughters Drive, concerning stolen debit card information. The caller said her card was being used in Michigan.

• At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Kings Daughters Drive, concerning an abuse case.

• At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a person trying to break into a neighbor’s residence.

