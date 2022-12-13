blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:20 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at TOPY on Chenault Road. A caller reported a heater was on fire and an evacuation was in progress. Firefighters determined a fan overheated, cut the electric to the fan and ventilated the building.

