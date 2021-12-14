blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 2:23 a.m., officers, deputies and county fire responded to a structure fire on Peachtree Road. A caller reported a bed caught on fire and smoke was coming out of the house. All the occupants were evacuated and the fire was knocked out from the inside at 2:47 a.m. The Red Cross and Bluegrass Energy were notified.

• At 4:37 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.

• At 4:43 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 11 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 11:34 a.m., officers took a theft report at Bluegrass Inn on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male stole everything out of a room and punched holes in the walls.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Aztec Trail. A caller reported a juvenile girl was missing. The girl was located at Franklin County High School at 12:36 p.m.

• At 12:26 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Magnolia Avenue. A juvenile caller reported being “smacked” by her grandfather. The caller was picked up by her mother.

• At 2:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident and said one of the vehicles had rolled over with one person trapped inside. Two patients were transported to the hospital.

• At 3:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported movies and personal stuff was stolen.

• At 3:27 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Leawood Square.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported the front door was kicked in and items were stolen.

• At 7:02 p.m., city fire and EMS responded to a ground fire on Kentucky Avenue.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Holmes Street.

• At 8:09 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Willow Street. A caller reported her juvenile grandson was missing. He came home at 8:18 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription