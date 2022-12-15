The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 5:46 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 8:05 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a 62-year-old female fell and sustained a laceration to her arm and hip pain.
• At 8:36 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Woodland Avenue.
• At 10:24 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road were notified of a drug offense.
• At 10:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported an iPhone 13 Pro was stolen.
• At 10:46 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mohegan Trail.
• At 12:14 p.m., officers were called to a possible fight at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a person was “causing issues” and wouldn’t leave.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person reported a purse was stolen at Walmart.
• At 2:42 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Doctors Drive.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:24 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:21 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Game Farm Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident and said a blue Honda hit a guard rail. One female complained of a possible broken arm and another person complained of chest pain.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 7:25 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported hearing six shots — two and then four — from what sounded like a handgun. A second caller said the shots sounded like they came from both a larger gun and a smaller gun. A third caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a shotgun and three shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 9:41 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported she lost her wallet and someone was trying to use her debit card. She requested that officers review video footage.
• At 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
