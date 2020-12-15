The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 9:16 a.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers were called to First Federal Savings Bank, West Main Street, for a possible elder abuse case involving a customer.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Birchwood Avenue for an animal complaint.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, for an animal complaint involving a German shepherd and seven puppies.
• At 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to Benson Valley Road after someone broke into a business and damaged property.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers were called to Missouri Avenue for an animal complaint about the neighbor’s barking dogs.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 5:05 p.m., officers were called to Quartermile Way after someone broke into a residence. Nothing appeared to be missing.
• At 7:43 p.m., officers were called to Dollar Tree, Versailles Road, concerning an employee theft involving the manager’s wallet.
• At 8:10 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, U.S. 127, concerning two men fighting in the parking lot. One man was throwing rocks at the other man.
• At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to Pin Oak Place concerning a possible theft.
