The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West on-ramp.
• At 8:37 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Douglas Avenue near College Street.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Final Touch Crew on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a green shirt, pajama pants and green bandana was “ripping his sign apart.”
• At 2:08 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Plaza Drive.
• At 2:43 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Avenstoke Road.
• At 4:35 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Strawberry Lane near Farmers Lane. A caller reported her granddaughter’s cellphone was stolen at Bondurant Middle School and was pinging in the area.
• At 5:29 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:36 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Oakmont Lane.
• At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lago Drive. A caller reported someone stole a package from her front porch and her neighbor took a photo of the vehicle the person left in.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road. A caller reported a motorcycle went into a ditch and the driver was complaining of chest and back pain and road rash. Woodford County also responded.
• At 7:25 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 8:58 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.
• At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Seneca Trail. A caller reported hearing four to five shots near Lakeview Park.
