blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 9:27 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bradley Street.

• At 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 12:13 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible structure fire on Sheffield Lane. A caller reported a smell of burnt plastic coming from the ceiling where a light should be. The caller advised they flipped off the breaker.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter who attempted to steal food and clothing was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Douglas Avenue.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.

• At 5:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:11 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Georgetown Road.

• At 6:25 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Pebble Court.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Clements Avenue. A caller reported a teenager broke the front door window and advised there was video footage of the incident.

• At 7:05 p.m., officers took a theft report at Qdoba on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male left without paying.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription