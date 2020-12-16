The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 9:23 a.m., officers were called to Mockingbird Lane concerning an injured stray dog.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to Joey’s Maytag, Holmes Street, concerning a person trying to steal appliances. The suspect’s credit card was connected to a fraudulent account.
• AT 12:01 p.m., officers were called to Adele Place concerning a person attempting to break into a house.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person taking several carts loaded with toys.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers were called to Green Hill Cemetery, East Main Street, after someone broke into a shed and took two trimmers.
• At 2:34 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Kentucky 151 involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of neck pain and the other driver had facial injuries.
• At 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Clay Villa Apartments, Bypass Plaza Drive, concerning a theft of money and property.
• At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to Shoe Carnival, Leonardwood Drive, concerning an assault and theft of shoes.
