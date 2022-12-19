The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:35 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 9:29 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an abuse complaint.
• At 11:03 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at Chandler Hall on the Kentucky State University campus on University Drive. A caller reported three people were stuck in an elevator.
• At 11:31 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road.
• At 12:11 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 4:41 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of lewd behavior on East Main Street near Atwood Avenue. A caller reported a male was “using the bathroom in front of traffic.”
• At 4:48 p.m., deputies and constable were called to a burglary on Shenandoah Drive. A caller reported two males attempted to break into a wastewater treatment plant owned by Kentucky American Water. The caller said he was not at the location, but saw the men on camera.
• At 4:57 p.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased male at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.
• At 9:09 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Owenton Road.
• At 10:04 p.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Vicki Way. A caller reported it sounded like someone was trying to break in.
Saturday
• At 1:58 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Laurel Street. A caller reported her boyfriend was missing and hadn’t been heard from since Friday night.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to a possible theft in progress at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported a male was parked in a truck behind the building. The caller said there was “a lot of junk in the back of the truck” and advised he may have been stealing from the building.
• At 6:56 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Bourbon on Main on West Main Street. A caller reported a vehicle struck a utility pole. One female complained of a head injury.
• At 8:29 p.m., officers took a theft report at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported he left his cellphone in a restroom and someone picked it up.
• At 10:11 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a coroner’s van and a pickup truck were involved. One person was injured and went to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Both lanes were shut down temporarily.
• At 11:04 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steele Branch Road.
• At 11:13 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a fight at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported two males were fighting. One male left and the other required EMS.
Sunday
• At 5:30 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Ruffian Court.
• At 7 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Fairview Avenue. A caller reported her bathroom window was open and the curtains had been ripped down while she was asleep.
• At 11:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a Honda Accord was broken into in the parking lot and a firearm was stolen.
• At 3:14 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported she ordered $432.67 worth of groceries through Instacart and the delivery person stole her groceries.
• At 4:06 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 7:08 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Capital Avenue. A caller reported her door was open and the lights were on when she got home. She said she checked three times that the door was locked before she left. Officers cleared the residence and no one was found.
