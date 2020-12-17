blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue for a burglary complaint.

• At 8:05 a.m., officers were called to Lewis Street concerning a burglary after a person entered through a window.

• At 11:55 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Lucas Lane involving one vehicle. The patient was complaining of leg and chest pain.

• At 2:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a barn on fire on Owenton Road.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a lost passport.

• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a person trying to break in.

• At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 8:43 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, East Main Street, concerning a theft. The suspects were apprehended and merchandise returned.

• At 9:55 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A vehicle overturned after colliding with a deer.

• At 9:58 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a shots fired complaint.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription