The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 2:08 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue for a burglary complaint.
• At 8:05 a.m., officers were called to Lewis Street concerning a burglary after a person entered through a window.
• At 11:55 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Lucas Lane involving one vehicle. The patient was complaining of leg and chest pain.
• At 2:49 p.m., firefighters responded to a barn on fire on Owenton Road.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a lost passport.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a person trying to break in.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, for a shots fired complaint.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, East Main Street, concerning a theft. The suspects were apprehended and merchandise returned.
• At 9:55 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A vehicle overturned after colliding with a deer.
• At 9:58 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a shots fired complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.