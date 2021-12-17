blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:44 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Ewing Street. A caller reported the garage and patio doors were open and lights were on in a house. The caller advised they did not see anyone, but said it was suspicious.

• At 9:42 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a gas leak on West Second Street. A caller reported a gas line had blown. The gas company was notified and sent a crew to fix the issue.

• At 10:10 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:16 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:21 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Tupelo Trail.

• At 12:40 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male attempted to shoplift more than $300 in merchandise. The male was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 2:14 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Old Louisville Road. A caller reported wiring had been stripped.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported people were going through a residence and the male who lives in the residence is in jail. Officers determined it was a false alarm.

• At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Second Street.

• At 4:08 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Ringo Avenue.

• At 5:17 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Burlington Lane.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:27 p.m., officers took a theft report at Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported her car windows were busted and two purses were stolen.

• At 5:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 7:56 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported a female busted out a door and damaged a vehicle.

• At 11:07 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male stole a motorized shopping cart from Walmart.

