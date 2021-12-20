The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Friday through Sunday:

Friday

• At 7:42 a.m., officers responded to a theft report on West Second Street.

• At 7:47 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:20 a.m., deputies received a burglary report on Hahn Avenue.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers were notified of a theft report on Langford Avenue.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 1:19 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a call of an armed and dangerous person on Schenkel Lane. A caller said a friend texted him and said a man was in the house with a gun threatening them.

• At 3:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 4:09 p.m., the county fire department, EMS and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. Two vehicles were involved. A male subject reported side pain, and a woman who is five months pregnant was trapped in the passenger seat. County firefighters started extraction.

• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:27 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Westridge Drive.

• At 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Roscoe Court.

• At 6:44 p.m., the city fire department, county fire department, EMS and deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Timberlawn Circle.

• At 7:43 p.m., city fire department, county fire department, EMS, officers and deputies were called to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Interstate 64.

• At 9:09 p.m., deputies, the county fire department and EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Great Buffalo Trace.

• At 9:28 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on West Plaza Connector Road.

• At 11:11 pm., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Versailles Road.

Saturday

• At 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:24 a.m., officers and deputies received a theft report on Elizabeth Street.

• At 10:27 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Owenton Road.

• At 12:40 p.m., officers were called to Patricia Street for a report of criminal mischief.

• At 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a report on a stolen vehicle on North Lime Street.

• At 4:34 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Watson Court. A caller said a friend who is homeless but stays in contact hadn’t been heard from and she was concerned for his well-being.

• At 5:20 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen vehicle on Dogwood Street.

• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:45 p.m., deputies, EMS, city fire department and county fire department responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Versailles Road/Interstate 64.

• At 7:10 p.m., were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 8:59 p.m., officers, city fire department and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Greenup Avenue.

• At 9:02 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 11:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Thistlewood Avenue.

Sunday

• At 9:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 9:14 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 11:04 a.m., deputies, county fire department and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 11:33 a.m., deputies took a report about a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:03 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Commodore Drive.

• At 1:33 p.m., officers, city fire department and EMS responded to an assault report on West Second Street.

• At 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to an assault report on Manley-Leestown Road.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hudson Street/Holmes Street.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at Kings Daughers Drive. A man went to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and said he had stabbed himself.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on U.S. 127 South. A caller said two females and one male were putting makeup in a purse and other merchandise in backpacks at Dollar General.

• At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Cardwell Lane.

• At 6:16 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a call about vandalism on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:55 p.m., officers received a call about shots fired on Steadmantown Lane.

