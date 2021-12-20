The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Friday through Sunday:
Friday
• At 7:42 a.m., officers responded to a theft report on West Second Street.
• At 7:47 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:20 a.m., deputies received a burglary report on Hahn Avenue.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers were notified of a theft report on Langford Avenue.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:19 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a call of an armed and dangerous person on Schenkel Lane. A caller said a friend texted him and said a man was in the house with a gun threatening them.
• At 3:31 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:09 p.m., the county fire department, EMS and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. Two vehicles were involved. A male subject reported side pain, and a woman who is five months pregnant was trapped in the passenger seat. County firefighters started extraction.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:27 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Westridge Drive.
• At 6:10 p.m., deputies responded to a theft report on Roscoe Court.
• At 6:44 p.m., the city fire department, county fire department, EMS and deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Timberlawn Circle.
• At 7:43 p.m., city fire department, county fire department, EMS, officers and deputies were called to a motor vehicle accident with injury on Interstate 64.
• At 9:09 p.m., deputies, the county fire department and EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated driver on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 9:28 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on West Plaza Connector Road.
• At 11:11 pm., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 1:14 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:24 a.m., officers and deputies received a theft report on Elizabeth Street.
• At 10:27 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Owenton Road.
• At 12:40 p.m., officers were called to Patricia Street for a report of criminal mischief.
• At 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a report on a stolen vehicle on North Lime Street.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Watson Court. A caller said a friend who is homeless but stays in contact hadn’t been heard from and she was concerned for his well-being.
• At 5:20 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen vehicle on Dogwood Street.
• At 6:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:45 p.m., deputies, EMS, city fire department and county fire department responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Versailles Road/Interstate 64.
• At 7:10 p.m., were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 8:59 p.m., officers, city fire department and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Greenup Avenue.
• At 9:02 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 11:29 p.m., officers took a theft report on Thistlewood Avenue.
Sunday
• At 9:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.
• At 9:14 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:04 a.m., deputies, county fire department and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:33 a.m., deputies took a report about a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.
• At 1:03 p.m., officers responded to a theft report on Commodore Drive.
• At 1:33 p.m., officers, city fire department and EMS responded to an assault report on West Second Street.
• At 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to an assault report on Manley-Leestown Road.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hudson Street/Holmes Street.
• At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at Kings Daughers Drive. A man went to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and said he had stabbed himself.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress on U.S. 127 South. A caller said two females and one male were putting makeup in a purse and other merchandise in backpacks at Dollar General.
• At 5:29 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident on Cardwell Lane.
• At 6:16 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a call about vandalism on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers received a call about shots fired on Steadmantown Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.