The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 9:50 a.m., deputies were called to Cardwell Lane concerning a burglary.

• At 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight, U.S. 127, after a person walked out of the store with a generator.

• At 3:02 p.m., deputies were called to Sulphur Lick Road concerning a stolen package.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into a residence.

• At 4:14 p.m., deputies were called to Highwood Drive after someone opened an account at Kentucky Utilities using the caller’s information.

• At 4:32 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a theft of wood and metal from the caller’s back yard.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue for a possible animal neglect complaint.

• At 11:08 p.m., officers were called to Spring Street for a burglary at a vacant residence. 

