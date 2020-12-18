The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 9:50 a.m., deputies were called to Cardwell Lane concerning a burglary.
• At 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight, U.S. 127, after a person walked out of the store with a generator.
• At 3:02 p.m., deputies were called to Sulphur Lick Road concerning a stolen package.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into a residence.
• At 4:14 p.m., deputies were called to Highwood Drive after someone opened an account at Kentucky Utilities using the caller’s information.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a theft of wood and metal from the caller’s back yard.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue for a possible animal neglect complaint.
• At 11:08 p.m., officers were called to Spring Street for a burglary at a vacant residence.
