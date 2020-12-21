blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 4:51 a.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road after someone broke into the caller’s tractor trailer.

• At 7:24 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving three vehicles. One patient had a head laceration and a second patient seemed disoriented.

• At 9:25 a.m., deputies and officers were called to Richardson Lane after people broke into the caller’s home.

• At 2:55 p.m., officers were called to Memorial Baptist Church, Holmes Street, after someone tried to steal parts from the church van.

• At 4:48 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 48-mile marker involving four vehicles.

• At 6:09 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road near Sherman Williams involving two vehicles. One patient had a facial injury and another patient was complaining of neck pain.

Saturday

• At 7:35 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding at Lowe’s, Leonardwood Drive. The alarm was activated accidentally.

• At 10:12 a.m., officers were called to Southern Rides, Holmes Street, concerning a stolen trailer.

• At 12:50 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a burglary and theft of clothes and a cell phone.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers were called to Riverford Crossing Apartments, John Davis Drive, concerning unauthorized charges on the caller’s credit card.

• At 2:54 p.m., deputies and officers were called to Benson Valley Road after someone broke into a camper.

• At 4 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a neighbor stealing mail.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers were called to East Third Street concerning a theft.

• At 9:08 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke on U.S. 127. It was a controlled burn near the Owen County line.

Sunday

• At 12:12 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 1:16 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel, Wilkinson Boulevard, after a person pulled a shotgun on the caller in a dispute over money.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers were called to Dale Avenue concerning a stolen wallet.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to the West Plaza Connector Road concerning three people starting a fire under the bridge. 

• At 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Riverview Apartments, Compton Drive, for a rape complaint.

• At 9:44 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a 5-year-old child with bruises. The incident occurred in Washington County.

