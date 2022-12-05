The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 7:43 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Twin Pines Lane.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported someone stole a license plate.
• At 10:33 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 1:21 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Highview Circle. A caller reported someone used her food stamp card and filed income on her taxes without her permission.
• At 2:04 p.m., deputies took a criminal mischief complaint at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at WesBanco on Versailles Road. A caller reported a check she received had bounced.
• At 4:02 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 6:10 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Woodland Avenue.
• At 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Butler Street.
• At 7:30 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away. He was located and returned home at 8:18 p.m.
• At 7:44 p.m., county firefighters were called to a rescue at Home 2 Suites on Allen Way. A caller reported a female was stuck in the elevator between the first and second floors.
• At 7:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 8:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Jones Lane. A caller reported a 30-year-old male left for Lexington on a moped and never made it. It was determined that he was in the Scott County Detention Center.
• At 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shadrick Ferry Road near U.S. 127 North.
• At 11:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Arrowhead Court.
Saturday
• At 3:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Avenue.
• At 4:20 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Versailles Road.
• At 4:51 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone was trying to break in to an apartment.
• At 6:36 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:13 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Willis Avenue. A caller reported her brother had been missing since Thursday.
• At 12:13 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a 52-year-old female had died.
• At 1:57 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 Loop 1. A caller reported a yellow truck flipped on its side near the landfill.
• At 2:21 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 2:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hickory Drive.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.
• At 3:30 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person.
• At 6:36 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported someone in booking at the Franklin County Regional Jail stole $100 from him.
• At 8:05 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Georgetown Road.
Sunday
• At 12:50 a.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Isaac Shelby Circle West. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a shotgun.
• At 5:39 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Allen Way.
• At 6:21 a.m., officers took a theft report at Circle K on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a female wearing a black dress and coat stole a box of cigars and left in a white sedan.
• At 7:12 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Johnson Road.
• At 7:57 a.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 1:51 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 4:21 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Comanche Trail. A caller reported that a janitor noticed a busted window at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The building was cleared.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Harrodsburg Lane. A caller reported her ex-boyfriend broke her garage door overnight.
• At 4:49 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female shoplifter left in a silver Chevy with tinted windows.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 5:50 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
