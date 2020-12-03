blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 1:01 a.m., officers were called to Galbraith Road concerning a missing juvenile.

• At 11:40 a.m., deputies were called to Apple Way concerning a neighbor letting a dog run loose in the caller’s yard.

• At 12:19 p.m., deputies were called to Locust Drive after a truck hit a mailbox and did not stop.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to Northgate Drive after a catalytix converter was stolen from a state-owned van.

• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive concerning a dog running loose with another dog.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Northgate Drive, concerning a theft of toilet paper and paper towels.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, concerning a theft.

• At 4:02 p.m., deputies were called to Georgetown Road concerning a dog left outside in the cold. 

• At 6:50 p.m., officers and deputies were called to River Bend Road concerning a person walking around with a gun on Clifton Avenue.

