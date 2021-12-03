blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6:49 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 7:07 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Steadmantown Lane. A landlord reported that people were inside an apartment that was supposed to be vacant.

• At 7:37 a.m., deputies responded to an assault at Speedway on Isaac Shelby Circle West. A caller reported being punched in the face by a person in a blue Toyota Rav4 following a road rage incident.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Buffalo Trail near Valley View Drive.

• At 11:11 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Versailles Road.

• At 12:26 p.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on First Avenue. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 1:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinn Avenue. A caller reported her phone was stolen.

• At 1:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.

• At 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road.

• At 3:23 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Pea Ridge Road.

• At 3:47 p.m., officers took a theft report at Five Below on John Davis Drive. A manager reported a customer stole some items.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rolling Acres Drive near East Main Street.

• At 5:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:40 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near Versailles Road.

• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:47 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Flat Creek Road.

• At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 11:10 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

