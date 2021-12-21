blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a call about an intoxicated person on West Main Street.

• At 8:04 a.m., officers responded to non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 11:09 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wallace Avenue. A caller said the license plate had been stolen from her vehicle and might have been missing for 24 hours. The plate was returned.

• At 12:43 p.m., deputies and officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Versailles Road and Ringo Avenue.

• At 3:49 p.m., officers received a call about vandalism on Schenkel Lane. The caller said a beer can had been thrown at the caller’s car. There was no damage.

• At 3:53 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.

• At 4:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 5:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Williamsburg Road.

• At 5:44 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:59 p.m., the city fire department and EMS responded to a structure fire on Landings Drive. The caller said there was a grease fire on his stove. The flames were out and there was smoke in the apartment.

• At 6:03 p.m., deputies were called to a fight in progress on Tracy Lane. A female said she was going to stab a male with a knife.

•At 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pebble Beach Court.

• At 11:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Plaza Connector Road.

• At 11:36 p.m., officers responded to a drug offense call on Owenton Avenue. The caller said a marijuana smell was coming into their home from down the hall.

