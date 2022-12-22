blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:05 a.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported a vehicle had flipped over on the left side of the road. One person asked to be checked out by EMS.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription