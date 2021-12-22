blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 6:30 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 7:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Williamsburg Road.

• At 11:29 a.m., officers responded to a theft in progress on Crosshill Drive.

• At 12;15 p.m., deputies, city fire department, county fire department and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 12:18 p.m., deputies were called to a motor vehicle accident with injury on U.S. 127 North. The caller said the accident involved two trucks and a car and they were off the roadway. The caller said everyone was OK and the occupants of the vehicles were out walking around.

• At 12;56 p.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired on Benson Valley Road. The caller said a male at the Franklin County Sportsmen's Club range was shooting an automatic rifle.

• At 1:31 p.m., officers took a call about  a stolen vehicle on Schenkelwood Drive.

• At 1:38 p.m. deputies responded to a call about a theft in progress on Versailles Road. The caller said two men in a truck pulling a trailer were taking everything metal from the caller’s area.

• At 4:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Second Street.

• At 4:03 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle on Prosperous Place.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers responded to a drug offense on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 6:03 p.m., the county fire department was called to a gas leak on Ravenwood Drive.

• At 8:58 p.m., officers responded to an assault report on Harmony Landing. The caller said her ex-husband’s girlfriend punched her in the face. The caller said the girlfriend was at a neighbor’s house and when the caller went there to give them a pizza that was delivered to her instead, they opened the door and she was punched in the cheek.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription