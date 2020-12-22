The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:20 a.m., officers were called to Brawner Street after someone stole a television and a Blu-Ray player.
• At 8:01 a.m., deputies were called to Phillips and Sons, Chenault Road, after someone broke into a van.
• At 9:26 a.m., deputies were called to Aska USA Corp., Chenault Road, concerning the theft of a check from a mailbox.
• At 10:14 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation, Old Soldiers Lane, concerning a theft of money.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Drive after someone broke into a residence and took items including electronics.
• At 5:17 p.m., officers and deputies were called to juniper Hills Apartments, Louisville Road, concerning people trying to break into an apartment.
• At 5:20 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a possible rape case.
• At 5:51 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Leestown Road involving one vehicle. The patient was complaining of head pain.
• At 5:56 p.m., deputies, firefighters, officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127.
• At 9:17 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft.
• At 11:56 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Rocky Branch Road involving a pickup truck and a deer.
