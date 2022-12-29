The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday through Sunday:
Thursday
• At 2:48 a.m., county firefighters responded to a fire rescue on Allen Way.
• At 5:52 a.m., officers, deputies, EMS and city fire were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Galbraith Road.
• At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a drug offense on Bald Knob Road.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at St. Clair Street/W. Main Street.
• At 2:17 p.m., EMS, county fire, deputies and city fire were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 151.
• At 2:42 p.m., officers and a constable responded to a theft report on Compton Drive.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 3:24 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 4:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:59 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Mt. Vernon Ridge Road.
• At 6:47 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:06 p.m., officers responded to a fight in progress on Versailles Road.
• At 10:03 p.m., deputies, officers, EMS and city fire were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.
• At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:40 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Glenns Creek Road.
• At 10:57 p.m., deputies, officers, EMS, county fire and city fire responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:59 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 151.
• At 11:29 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Hiawatha Trail/Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:32 p.m., city fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
Friday
• At 9:57 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tanglewood Drive.
• At 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 11:19 a.m., deputies, officers, EMS, county fire, city fire and EMA responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 11:22 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 11:35 a.m., deputies and officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 12:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 12:07 p.m., officers, deputies, EMS, county fire and city fire responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 12:31 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a structure fire on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 1:21 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 1:40 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road/East Main Street.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 2:51 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 4:13 p.m., deputies and officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 4:52 p.m., deputies, EMS and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:13 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East-West Connector/Old Glenns Creek Road.
• At 7:03 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:26 p.m., deputies and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 7:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers took a stolen vehicle call on Northgate Drive.
• At 8:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:54 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
Saturday
• At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a drug offense call on Compton Drive.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 11:54 a.m., deputies, EMS and county fired were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Holmes Street.
• At 5:49 p.m., deputies, EMS and county fire were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Benson Road.
• At 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.
• At 9:56 p.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers took a stolen vehicle call on Louisville Road.
Sunday
• At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:17 a.m., deputies and officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Louisville Road/Meadowview Drive.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a call about an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies and officers responded to a fight in progress call on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:13 p.m., deputies, EMS, county fire and city fire were called to an injury motor vehicle accident at U.S. 127 South/Evergreen Road.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 6:33 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 6:46 p.m., deputies and county fire responded to a non-injury vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 9:33 p.m., officers responded to a missing person call on Williamsburg Road.
