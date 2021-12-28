blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department from Wednesday through Monday:

Wednesday

• At 4:54 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 8:03 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers took a theft report on Purebred Court. A caller reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into overnight and a wallet, gift card, money and Christmas gifts were stolen.

• At 9 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 9:25 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Briarpatch Lane. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 10:24 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Third Street.

• At 10:57 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:48 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:10 p.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported the person was transported to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Anderson County.

• At 4:59 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 5:17 p.m., officers took an assault report on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported being attacked by a granddaughter.

• At 5:20 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Camp Pleasant Road.

• At 8:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Broadway near Ann Street.

• At 8:36 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a wallet and bag were stolen from a vehicle at the gas pumps.

Thursday

• At 12:02 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Fourth Street.

• At 2:49 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Harvieland Road. A caller reported two males were in his residence when he arrived home.

• At 4:27 a.m., city firefighters responded to a structure fire on Holmes Street. A caller reported a fire behind Wildcat Lounge had spread to the building. Firefighters had the blaze under control at 4:44 a.m.

• At 8:02 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Hoover Boulevard. A caller reported a theft from earlier in the month.

• At 8:02 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Monroe Plumbing on Commercial Drive. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen.

• At 9:12 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 9:19 a.m., officers took a burglary report on North Lime Street. A caller reported a truck and building were broken into overnight and items were stolen.

• At 9:53 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Gayle Street.

• At 10:12 a.m., officers took a theft report at McDonald’s on Limestone Drive. A caller reported an employee stole $220 and that there was video footage of the theft.

• At 11:18 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:07 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Cook Out on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Traverse and a black truck. One person complained of back pain.

• At 4:29 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Stivers Apartments on Willow Street. A caller reported that someone may have entered a residence from a back window and that items were stolen.

• At 5:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported old tenants may have stolen a washer and dryer.

• At 6:31 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male had a loaded gun in their home and threatened to shoot a female and child. One male was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police.

• At 8:03 p.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Wapping Street. A caller reported smelling gas. Columbia Gas was notified and located a leak near a hot water heater.

• At 8:03 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported the assault occurred the day before.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a shots fired complaint on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported seeing a female fire two shots at someone. Police recovered two shell casings and one female was taken into custody.

• At 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

Friday

• At 12:04 a.m., officers were called to an assault at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a female was trying to fight a bartender and would not leave when asked to do so.

• At 12:31 a.m., deputies and county fire responded to a ground fire on Wright Road.

• At 12:06 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at a 5/3 ATM near Cattleman’s Road House on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported that the ATM looked to be tampered with.

• At 12:54 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 2:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dick’s Sporting Goods on John Davis Drive. A caller reported people stole clothing and left in two different vehicles.

• At 7:06 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 8:40 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

Saturday

• At 12:11 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Ute Trail. The sound was determined to be fireworks.

• At 8:04 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Louisville Road.

• At 8:33 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Elkhorn Drive.

• At 9:27 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ivy Avenue.

• At 10:26 a.m., officers took an assault report on Langford Avenue. A caller reported someone attempted to fight them at an apartment.

• At 11:40 a.m., deputies and county fire were called to a structure fire on Interstate 64. A caller reported a house or barn on fire near the railroad tracks.

• At 11:46 a.m., officers took an assault report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a female was attempting to assault another female.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at the Kentucky State Police training facility on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported hearing three shots.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:10 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road near Tracy Lane.

• At 5:42 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Highlands Drive. A caller reported someone took $300 from Cash app.

• At 5:58 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported hearing 10-12 shots near an apartment complex.

• At 8:18 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Jett Boulevard.

• At 8:29 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 10:57 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Patricia Street. It was determined the fire was from a backyard fire pit.

Sunday

• At 3:20 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wren Avenue. A caller reported hearing five shots.

• At 9:36 a.m., city fire and EMS responded to a gas leak on Dewey Court. Columbia Gas was already at the scene and ventilated the building and repaired the broken gas line.

• At 1:22 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 2 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported his neighbor was in his apartment while he was away for Christmas.

• At 2:09 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS took an assault report on Vicki Way. A caller reported his brother hit him in the face while he was sleeping. The caller advised he was bleeding.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot.

• At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 6:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Ridge Drive.

• At 8:55 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Hillway Lane. A caller reported people were in the street fighting and said it was both physical and verbal.

• At 11:01 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported hearing one shot.

Monday

• At 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a fight on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported six or seven people were fighting in the road.

• At 1:44 a.m., officers took a theft report on Pinnacle Court. A caller reported a female stole her prescriptions.

• At 7:10 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Holmes Street.

• At 10:54 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 1:03 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ashwood Court.

• At 1:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Aspen Dental on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported dental equipment and accessories were stolen.

• At 1:56 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible explosion on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gas explosion. A resident was found burning wire in a backyard and the fire was extinguished.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Elkhorn Drive.

• At 2:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hardcore Liquor on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female stole an iPhone.

• At 3:34 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 8:27 p.m., officers and deputies took a vandalism complaint on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported three tires on a vehicle had been slashed.

• At 9:25 p.m., officers took an assault report on Corral Way. A caller reported he wanted to press charges on a person for punching him in the face.

• At 10:15 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Locust Drive. A female juvenile was reported missing. She was located at Buffalo Wild Wings at 10:42 p.m.

