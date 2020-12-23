blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 5:14 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Collins Lane for a possible burglary.

• At 1:03 p.m., firefighters were called to Mero Street for a fire investigation. A trash can was on fire on the third level of a parking garage.

• At 1:57 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Road concerning a stolen single-axle trailer.

• At 4:22 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a stolen phone.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers and firefighters were called to Wilkinson Boulevard and Mero Street concerning a person possibly stuck in an elevator. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription