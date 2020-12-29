blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday through Monday:

Wednesday

• At 10:26 a.m., officers were called to Cross Hill Drive concerning a stolen purse.

• At 11:44 a.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Pea Ridge Road involving one vehicle and one victim.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers were called to Rancho Drive after a person broke into the caller’s home. The caller scared the intruder away.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive concerning a theft of tools.

• At 2:38 p.m., firefighters were called to Pin Oak Drive for a report of smoke in the area. It was from a controlled burn.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Speedway, Louisville Road, concerning a theft and a person fighting with officers.

• At 4:15 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a stolen phone.

• At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning a person walking around a vacant apartment. 

• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person replacing price tags on “high dollar” merchandise.

• At 8:39 p.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trail concerning a person trying to break into a residence.

Thursday

• At 12:23 a.m., officers were called to Frazier Road concerning a stolen bicycle. 

• At 9:47 a.m., deputies were called to Camp Pleasant Road in Stamping Ground concerning a theft of tools from a barn. 

• At 1:45 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to a hit-and-run injury accident on Versailles Road. A female patient was complaining of chest pain. Witnesses said the other vehicle fled toward Interstate 64.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight, U.S. 127, concerning a previous theft after the suspect returned.

• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a scam.

• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, after a woman left with a buggy full of merchandise. 

• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning a theft of a television, clothes and dishes, among other items.

• At 5 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, after a man fled on foot with a “bunch of meat.”

• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street for a possible burglary. 

• At 10:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a chimney fire on Big Eddy Road. The structure was evacuated. 

Friday

• At 11:18 a.m., firefighters and deputies were called to Dry Ridge Road for a chimney fire.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers were called to Aztec Trail for a possible explosion. It was determined to be fireworks.

• At 10:55 p.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, for a missing person report. The person was later located.

• At 11:54 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning an assault.

Saturday

• At 2:10 a.m., officers and deputies responded to shots fired on Murrell Street.

• At 1:03 p.m., firefighters were called to Chestnut Avenue for a fire investigation. The caller could smell smoke but did not see any smoke or fire.

• At 1:28 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 53 mile marker. One vehicle overturned and a woman was injured.

• At 5:23 p.m., officers took a report at the police department after someone broke into a vehicle on Rosewood Drive and stole Social Security cards.

• At 9:02 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning an attempted burglary.

• At 9:32 p.m., firefighters were called to Snavely Road, Stamping Ground, for an investigation concerning a kerosene heater.

Sunday

• At 5 a.m., deputies responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the Waddy exit. The vehicle was on fire, but the driver was removed.

• At 6:35 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Valley Brook Drive regarding a missing person.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, after a man left with a buggy of dog food without paying. The merchandise was recovered.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft. 

• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a report about shots fired.

• At 3:53 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane after someone broke into a residence. The caller was not sure if anything was taken.

• At 7:21 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Leonardwood Drive involving two vehicles.

• At 7:51 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, concerning a suspected shoplifter.

• At 8:06 p.m., officers were called to Ivy Avenue concerning a missing package.

• At 10:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a trash can on fire near a residence on West Fourth Street. Several other fires were reported in the area. 

Monday

• At 6:50 a.m., officers were called to Cunningham Electric, Laralan Avenue, after someone broke into a work van and took tools and other items.

• At 7:57 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a trailer and stole a water pump.

• At 11:01 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen purse from a vehicle.

• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to BP Fair Oaks, Fair Oaks Lane, after someone broke into a truck over the weekend and took several items, including parts from the truck.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to Chick-Fil-A, U.S. 127, concerning a theft through Facebook Marketplace.

• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Cheeper Sweeper, East Main Street, concerning a stolen handgun. 

• At 5:15 p.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, concerning an alleged sexual assault several years ago.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a possible theft involving Facebook Marketplace. The caller said he purchased a trailer, but the seller never showed up.

• At 9:12 p.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, concerning a theft from a vehicle.

• At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after a BB was shot through the caller’s window. 

