The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday through Monday:
Wednesday
• At 10:26 a.m., officers were called to Cross Hill Drive concerning a stolen purse.
• At 11:44 a.m., deputies, EMS personnel and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Pea Ridge Road involving one vehicle and one victim.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers were called to Rancho Drive after a person broke into the caller’s home. The caller scared the intruder away.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive concerning a theft of tools.
• At 2:38 p.m., firefighters were called to Pin Oak Drive for a report of smoke in the area. It was from a controlled burn.
• At 3:45 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Speedway, Louisville Road, concerning a theft and a person fighting with officers.
• At 4:15 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a stolen phone.
• At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road concerning a person walking around a vacant apartment.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a person replacing price tags on “high dollar” merchandise.
• At 8:39 p.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trail concerning a person trying to break into a residence.
Thursday
• At 12:23 a.m., officers were called to Frazier Road concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 9:47 a.m., deputies were called to Camp Pleasant Road in Stamping Ground concerning a theft of tools from a barn.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to a hit-and-run injury accident on Versailles Road. A female patient was complaining of chest pain. Witnesses said the other vehicle fled toward Interstate 64.
• At 1:54 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight, U.S. 127, concerning a previous theft after the suspect returned.
• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a scam.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, after a woman left with a buggy full of merchandise.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning a theft of a television, clothes and dishes, among other items.
• At 5 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, after a man fled on foot with a “bunch of meat.”
• At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to Willow Street for a possible burglary.
• At 10:24 p.m., firefighters responded to a chimney fire on Big Eddy Road. The structure was evacuated.
Friday
• At 11:18 a.m., firefighters and deputies were called to Dry Ridge Road for a chimney fire.
• At 8:01 p.m., officers were called to Aztec Trail for a possible explosion. It was determined to be fireworks.
• At 10:55 p.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, for a missing person report. The person was later located.
• At 11:54 p.m., officers were called to Pinnacle Court concerning an assault.
Saturday
• At 2:10 a.m., officers and deputies responded to shots fired on Murrell Street.
• At 1:03 p.m., firefighters were called to Chestnut Avenue for a fire investigation. The caller could smell smoke but did not see any smoke or fire.
• At 1:28 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 53 mile marker. One vehicle overturned and a woman was injured.
• At 5:23 p.m., officers took a report at the police department after someone broke into a vehicle on Rosewood Drive and stole Social Security cards.
• At 9:02 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning an attempted burglary.
• At 9:32 p.m., firefighters were called to Snavely Road, Stamping Ground, for an investigation concerning a kerosene heater.
Sunday
• At 5 a.m., deputies responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the Waddy exit. The vehicle was on fire, but the driver was removed.
• At 6:35 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Valley Brook Drive regarding a missing person.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, after a man left with a buggy of dog food without paying. The merchandise was recovered.
• At 12:47 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 2:11 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a report about shots fired.
• At 3:53 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane after someone broke into a residence. The caller was not sure if anything was taken.
• At 7:21 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Leonardwood Drive involving two vehicles.
• At 7:51 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, concerning a suspected shoplifter.
• At 8:06 p.m., officers were called to Ivy Avenue concerning a missing package.
• At 10:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a trash can on fire near a residence on West Fourth Street. Several other fires were reported in the area.
Monday
• At 6:50 a.m., officers were called to Cunningham Electric, Laralan Avenue, after someone broke into a work van and took tools and other items.
• At 7:57 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone broke into a trailer and stole a water pump.
• At 11:01 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen purse from a vehicle.
• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to BP Fair Oaks, Fair Oaks Lane, after someone broke into a truck over the weekend and took several items, including parts from the truck.
• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to Chick-Fil-A, U.S. 127, concerning a theft through Facebook Marketplace.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to Cheeper Sweeper, East Main Street, concerning a stolen handgun.
• At 5:15 p.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, concerning an alleged sexual assault several years ago.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a possible theft involving Facebook Marketplace. The caller said he purchased a trailer, but the seller never showed up.
• At 9:12 p.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 10:20 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after a BB was shot through the caller’s window.
