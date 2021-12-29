blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:56 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported hearing four shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 6:14 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female was “talking to herself and stuffing items under a blanket in the makeup aisle.”

• At 6:22 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. An employee reported a male wearing camo “pushed a cart full of dog food close to the door” and said they think he was about to take it outside the door.

• At 6:26 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 10:25 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 11:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a FedEx truck hit a male on a bike. The male biker was up and walking around and the caller was unsure whether he was injured.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 12:57 p.m., city fire and EMS were notified of a gas leak on Berry Hill Drive. A caller reported the sewer department hit a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 1:04 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Bob Allen Frankfort on Versailles Road. A caller reported a black 2018 Ford F150 was stolen over the weekend.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Berry Hill Drive.

• At 3:35 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported two males, who were known shoplifters, set off alarms as they exited the business.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Jeep Compass and black truck. One female complained of neck pain.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to a fight at VFW Post 4075 on East Second Street. A caller reported two males were fighting in the parking lot.

• At 6:35 p.m., officers and a constable responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 9:12 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing a male and female fighting and then four gunshots from what sounded like a pistol. Officers were unable to locate anyone and nobody else heard anything.

• At 10:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Phillips Street.

• At 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Greenbriar Lane. A caller reported hearing three or four shots from what sounded like a handgun.

