The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1:56 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported hearing four shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 6:14 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female was “talking to herself and stuffing items under a blanket in the makeup aisle.”
• At 6:22 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. An employee reported a male wearing camo “pushed a cart full of dog food close to the door” and said they think he was about to take it outside the door.
• At 6:26 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 11:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Bradford Square on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a FedEx truck hit a male on a bike. The male biker was up and walking around and the caller was unsure whether he was injured.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 12:57 p.m., city fire and EMS were notified of a gas leak on Berry Hill Drive. A caller reported the sewer department hit a gas line. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Bob Allen Frankfort on Versailles Road. A caller reported a black 2018 Ford F150 was stolen over the weekend.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Berry Hill Drive.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported two males, who were known shoplifters, set off alarms as they exited the business.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Jeep Compass and black truck. One female complained of neck pain.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers were called to a fight at VFW Post 4075 on East Second Street. A caller reported two males were fighting in the parking lot.
• At 6:35 p.m., officers and a constable responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported hearing a male and female fighting and then four gunshots from what sounded like a pistol. Officers were unable to locate anyone and nobody else heard anything.
• At 10:59 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near Phillips Street.
• At 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Greenbriar Lane. A caller reported hearing three or four shots from what sounded like a handgun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.